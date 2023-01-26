Off the ice, it is also becoming something of a success story, too.

Essentially, both go hand in hand. Have a successful team, a ‘winning’ product and it becomes easier to market and attract sponsors and partnerships.

As with any sport, success will ultimately be judged by how much silverware the Knights land this season and any year thereafter.

GROWING APPEAL: Fans celebrate a Leeds Knights goal during the 6-3 win over NIHL National rivals Raiders IHC in October Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

But there’s no doubt the form of the team under head coach Ryan Aldridge, right from the first puck drop back in mid-September, has helped spread the appeal, not only of the team, but of the sport itself.

Knights’ owner Steve Nell took over the franchise in April 2021 confident of the huge potential for growing ice hockey in the city.

Using his knowledge from running NIHL National rivals Swindon Wildcats for 15 years or so, Nell hit the ground running, the efforts of his team quickly reflected in growing crowds and the small collection of sponsors who came on board during the first season.

In April, Nell brought in Warwick Andrews as managing director, his man on the ground 24/7 and the person responsible for overseeing further growth.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Leeds Knights' managing director, Warwick Andrews.

The Knights having topped the standings for the majority of the season and with one foot in the final of the NIHL National Cup after last Friday’s 5-2 road win over Sheffield Steeldogs, has helped make it an easier ‘sell’ for Andrews and his team.

But there is little chance of the Knights taking their foot off the gas - on or off the ice - as they target further growth in the months and years ahead.

“There’s never been a hockey culture in Leeds before,” said Andrews. “So it’s been about telling people that ice skating is available, hockey is available and that hockey as a professional sport is available - it gives people a chance to come and experience what we believe is a fantastic alternative family night out.

“We provide family entertainment and that is what I love about it. I’m a hockey purist, I love hockey but I also respect that people might not have the same enthusiasm for the sport as me.

WINNING FORMULA: Head coach Ryan Aldridge (far left) has overseen a successful season so far for Leeds Knights, one of three teams vying for the coveted regular season NIHL National league title. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“And there are so many other things you can do in Leeds, this is a new opportunity for people who are looking for something where the kids can get involved along with their family, their friends and their work colleagues.

“When I started talking with Steve, we talked about a real simple strategy around it and the first one was that you have a winning team and if you’ve got a winning team, that makes my life a lot easier.

“Secondly, it was about how we provide the best matchnight experience - it was about getting people in and if you give them a brilliant night that tends to self-market.

“The third point we touched on was about reaching out and building a business network. I want to promote businesses that are connected with Leeds and make it the new opportunity as opposed to the regular sports that have been in Leeds for a long time.”

A number of recent sellout crowds, the addition of new sponsors and an increase in the take up of VIP hospitality, indicates that Andrews and his off-ice team are getting it right.

But there is more that can and needs to be done in a city like Leeds that naturally produces a competitive market for different sports, particularly with the likes of Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos already commanding huge audiences.

Andrews added: “We know we can fill the rink but there’s a lot of people who just come once, or every now and then.

“So it’s about how do we get that core base of fans higher because that also gives us more opportunity to build and grow.”

** Next Wednesday sees another ‘Night with the Knights’ Networking and Sponsors event staged at Weetwood Hall.

Those attending will be able to hear from head coach Ryan Aldridge, plus a number of his players and team physio, Farzan Kamdin.

Managing director Warwick Andrews will also outline plans for the 2023-24 season and the sponsorship opportunities available.