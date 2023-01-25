Leeds Knights new import Jake Witkowski backed to have desired impact in NIHL National by former coach
IMPORT forward Jake Witkowski has been tipped to make a big impression in NIHL National with Leeds Knights by one of his former coaches back in North America.
The 26-year-old American has already made a good impression in the three games he has played so far for Leeds since arriving in the UK last Monday.
Three assists in as many games is a promising return for a player who was thrown straight in at the deep end by his new team less than 48 hours after reaching West Yorkshire, his first outing being Wednesday’s comfortable 7-2 win at Hull Seahawks.
Further appearances against Sheffield Steeldogs – in last Friday’s 5-2 Challenge Cup semi-final first leg win at Ice Sheffield – and the 7-1 drubbing of Swindon Wildcats have shown Witkowski to be a quality operator.
Despite limited practice time with his new team-mates, he fitted in seamlessly with line-mates Matt Haywood and Mac Howlett, particularly during the win over the Steeldogs.
Prior to his arrival in the UK for his first taste of overseas pro hockey, Witkowski had spent the majority of the past six years playing college hockey.
He spent four years playing NCAA hockey at Boston University - his freshman year coming under the watchful eye of former New York Rangers and current San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn.
He then switched to Canisius College in the NCAA Atlantic Hockey Conference, blossoming under head coach Trevor Large and ending the season with 11 points from 32 games.
He then turned pro by signing with Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL but soon found himself down the pecking order following a higher-than-expected influx of players dropping down from the American Hockey League.
A short stint at Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL followed before an opportunity to continue his career abroad came via Knights’ head coach, Ryan Aldridge.
Large, now in his sixth season as head coach at Canisius, remembers Witkowski fondly from his one season under him and believes Leeds have landed a quality operator, both on and off the ice.
“Jake was only here for the one year, but he was able to establish himself as a very effective college hockey player, said Large. “He earned his way into our line-up and was able to maintain his position because of his effort.
“Overall, he’s a very skilled player, very committed and someone who will do whatever it takes to help the team win.
“I think his time at Canisius was beneficial for him and it was obviously beneficial for us to have a character player like Jake on our team.
“I know he was looking for the right opportunity in pro hockey when he left us, so I couldn't be more excited that Jake has found what looks like the right opportunity for him.
“Consistency and effort is always there with Jake and his team-mates loved him here. You know, he's a quality, caring person.
“First and foremost, it's who he is as a person but as a player he has good skill, he can make skilled players better, he can create stability on a line, he can kill penalties - he's basically going to do whatever coaches ask him to do, what his team-mates ask of him.
“Those are his biggest qualities – that he will always be there for any coach or team-mate and I'm sure his new team, his new team-mates, his new fans will see those qualities come through very quickly.”
On his time at Canisius, in Buffalo, New York, Witkowski had nothing but good things to say.
"Playing for coach Large was great – it was one of the best years I’ve had playing hockey,” he said. “The culture at Canisius was top-notch.
“Even though I only spent one year playing at Canisius, I felt like I had spent so much time there which is down to how coach Large and the other players made me feel.”