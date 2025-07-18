ICE HOCKEY fans and players are set to descend on Leeds this weekend to help raise money for charity in memory of a close friend.

Greg Marshall was a former manager at Planet Ice Leeds’ Elland Road ice rink but, after years of heart illness, sadly passed away in September 2023,aged 26 while waiting for a heart transplant.

Last year, friends and colleagues raised £10,500 for two charities - Live Life Give Life and The Royal British Legion - and are set to repeat their efforts this Sunday in the second Greg Marshall Memorial Game.

More than 600 tickets have already been sold for the game, which will feature a number of current and former Leeds Knights’ players.

REPEAT SHOW: Tessa Marshall, flanked by Lewis Collins (left) and Jamie Rooney-West, ahead of last year's Greg Marshall Memorial Game.

Players from rec team Leeds Lightning - who have organised the event - as well as the Knights’ NIHL National rivals Hull Seahawks will also take part.

Lewis Collins, one of the Lightning’s players, who will captain Team Life, said: “It’s great to see the hockey community come together for two great causes and to remember Greg, who was such a great guy.

“Last year went incredibly well with how much money we raised and we’re hoping that this year will be even bigger and better.

“A lot of people have helped put all of this together - on and off the ice - and we’re really thankful for their efforts.”

REMEMBERED: Greg Marshall (second left) with older brother Harrison (left), sister Francesca and younger brother, Brogan (right).

Collins will have Knights’ Kieran Brown, Innes Gallacher and Edgars Vengis on his team, while Team Legion - captained by Jamie Rooney-West - will boast Finn Bradon and Lewis Baldwin from the NIHL National league champions.

Former Knights’ players Jake Witkowski, Adam Barnes and Tom Barry will also be in action, as will Seahawks’ defenceman and assistant coach Chris Wilcox.

Leeds Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence - will share netminding duties for Team Legion with Knights’ kit manager, Jason Thomas, while Sheffield Steeldogs’ Dan Crowe will stand between the pipes at the other end.

Members of Greg’s family - including his mother Tessa - will again be in attendance, and be part of a pre-game ceremony.

Tickets priced £12 (£6 for Under-16s) can be bought on the door or online via the Planet ice Leeds website HERE

Doors open 4.30pm.