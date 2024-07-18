Gymnastics club springs up at Xscape Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kids can leap into the world of gymnastics with a new state-of-the-art school at Xscape Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new gymnasium will officially open its doors at Xscape Yorkshire on Saturday July 20, offering local children the chance to start their gymnastics journey.

The Gymnastics Academy is expanding to open its fourth club following success at its other locations in Leeds, Batley and Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility at Xscape Yorkshire will offer gymnastics lessons for children aged 4 months to 16 years old, led by fully qualified, DBS-checked instructors. Young people can take part in award-winning programmes in gymnastics, tumbling, trampolining, bar and beam.

The Gymnastics Academy opens in Castleford on Saturday 20th July

The venue will cater for all abilities, with beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes available as well as weekend, evening and one-to-one classes. Additional offerings include birthday parties, breakfast clubs as well as a daytime parent and toddler program for children under 3 years old.

During the opening weekend (Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July), The Gymnastics Academy is offering free taster classes for all ages to try out their new facility*, along with giveaways for visitors. Aspiring gymnasts at the opening can also meet trampoline gymnast Eitan Aibi, a senior member of Team GB who will be making a special appearance to celebrate the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45am.

The gymnasium will also be offering a £15 discount for its popular OFSTEAD registered holiday camp to celebrate the launch, providing the perfect balance of fun and fitness for children aged 3+, from 8am to 5pm every day. The discounted price is £19.99 per child for a full day of gymnastics, compared to the usual price of £34.99 per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon, Site Manager at The Gymnastics Academy said, “Our new state-of-the-art facility at Xscape Yorkshire is dedicated to nurturing young talent and promoting physical fitness in a safe and professional environment.

“Our team of experienced coaches is committed to providing fun and challenging classes for young gymnasts, with sessions to suit all abilities. We look forward to welcoming children of all ages and their families, whether they are looking for a new hobby or are developing athletes, in celebrating the sport of gymnastics."

The opening of The Gymnastics Academy completes Xscape Yorkshire’s array of leisure activities, dining options, and retail brands. Now fully let, Xscape Yorkshire offers a fantastic destination for a great day out.

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “We’re excited to welcome The Gymnastics Academy into our roster of exciting brands and activities at Xscape Yorkshire. Our goal has always been to create a dynamic and welcoming environment where families can come together to enjoy a variety of activities – and with this new addition, we’re confident we can continue to be a fun day out for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Booking required. Timings and session availability for the free classes can be found here: https://app.iclasspro.com/portal/thegymnasticsacademy/camps/17?sortBy=time

For more information, please visit: https://www.thegymnasticsacademy.co.uk/ or https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/