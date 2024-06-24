Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LEEDS KNIGHTS may already have two NIHL National league titles in the bag, but that does not mean they are likely to take their foot off the gas anytime soon, insists Ethan Hehir.

If anything, April’s play-off final defeat in a shoot–out to Peterborough Phantoms has made the Knights roster even hungrier going into the 2024-25 campaign.

Once again, Hehir will have a pivotal role to play after agreeing to return for another season, following on from younger brother younger Dylan doing the same at the tail-end of last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As far as the older Hehir is concerned, the bar has been set by the Knights and there is no intention of letting the standard slip.

MR RELIABLE: Leeds Knights' coach Ryan Aldridge was keen to ensure Ethan Hehir remained part of his plans going forward. Picture: Aaron Badkin/Knights Media

“We’ve still got to push ourselves,” said centreman Hehir, one of just three original Leeds Chiefs’ players from 2019-20 now remaining on the Knights’ roster.

“Everyone is striving to be at the top, but they’ll have to beat us to get there. We can’t just lay-off and think it’s going to be another year where we’ll win it again - we can’t rely on that.

“We’ve got to push hard to be even better ourselves - if other teams want that title off us, we’ve got to make sure we don’t make it easy for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hehir is the latest player to remain in place from the Knights’ team that retained the regular season crown in 2023-24 - the 13th to do so.

STAYING PUT: Leeds Knights' forward Ethan Hehir will play a vital role once again during the NIHL National 2024-25 campaign. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The 22-year-old right-hander, who came through his hometown Billingham Stars junior system, believes having such a settled group at Elland Road once again can only be regarded as a positive.

“I think if you bring a couple of new guys in (each year) it helps challenge the rest of the group as the new guys can only improve us - that is why they have been brought in,” he added.

“There is a togetherness, everyone knows what to expect, there are no surprises and we can just work off that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And with a settled line-up, there is a level of expectation within ourselves as a group and everybody is hoing to buy into that.

GETTING THERE: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I know some people still say that we’re like a new-ish team but when you’ve won back-to-back league titles, for me, that is no longer the case.

“There are expectations in place now, that we need to be up there and that we want to be winning it every year - it’s what we play for every single night, the whole team.

“Everybody is driven in the same way and once you’ve got that, it’s a really good place to be in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like the majority of conversations head coach Ryan Aldridge had with players towards the end of last season, his back and forth with Hehir didn’t take too long.

“The recruitment this summer has been a doddle,” said Aldridge. “Because I knew I wanted the majority of the team back and the boys like it in Leeds and they enjoy being part of that.