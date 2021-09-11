Emma Raducanu - The US Open champion in numbers

Emma Raducanu holds the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the women's final in New York Picture: AP/Seth Wenig

Here, we take a quick look at the teenager’s tournament and career so far in numbers.

44 - years since the previous British winner or finalist at a women’s grand slam singles tournament when Virginia Wade, a spectator in New York in recent days, won Wimbledon in 1977.

2.5million - prize money in US dollars for Raducanu’s efforts over the last fortnight, equivalent to £1.8m. Raducanu’s career earnings before this tournament stood at a combined 303,376 dollars, or around £219,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, right, poses for photos with opponent Leylah Fernandez after winning the US Open women's singles final of in New York Picture: AP/Elise Amendola

18 - Raducanu’s age, with just 10 weeks separating her and 19-year-old Fernandez.

150 - Raducanu’s world ranking going into the tournament.

73 - Fernandez’s singles ranking.

10 - matches in Raducanu’s stunning run in New York, from the first of three qualifying rounds and all the way through the 128-strong draw to the final.

Emma Raducanu chases down a shot from Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final of the US Open in New York Picture: AP /Elise Amendola

0 - sets dropped on the way to the final, winning 18 in succession across qualifying and the main draw.

4 - Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on her grand slam main draw debut, before retiring on medical grounds against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

11 - seeding of her quarter-final opponent Belinda Bencic, the world number 12 and the highest-ranked player Raducanu has beaten. Semi-final opponent Maria Sakkari was seeded 17th.

1 - Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to reach a grand slam final.

17 - court on which Raducanu and Fernandez played at Wimbledon in the 2018 girls’ singles, with the latter’s name displayed on the scoreboard as Leylah Annie Fernandez. Raducanu won 6-2 6-4.

5ft 9in - Raducanu’s height.