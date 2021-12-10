Eddie Hearn expects Josh Warrington to return to the ring in February or March next year
EDDIE Hearn expects Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington to return to the ring early next year.
The former IBF featherweight champion has been waiting to get back between the ropes since his rematch with Mexican Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw at Headingley in September.
The bout was stopped just after the bell had sounded for the beginning of the third round after Lara was unable to continue because of a deep cut above his left eye which had been sustained after a clash of heads in round two.
Since then, there has been no updates on Warrington’s next move.
The Leeds Warrior did exclusively tell the YEP last month that he felt he should be walking straight into a world title fight when he gets back in action.
On Thursday night, Hearn - Warrington’s promoter and chairman of Matchroom Sport - said in an Instagram Q and A that news on Warrington’s next fight was expected soon and that a return looks likely at the end of February or in early March.
When eyeing a world title bout, Leo Santa Cruz - who has not defended his WBA belt since February 2019 - WBC champion Gary Russell Jr and WBO king Emanuel Navarrete could all be on Warrington’s radar.
It is unlikely he will fight for Kiko Martinez for the IBF belt with the Spaniard expected to rematch with Kid Galahad.