Eddie Hearn expects Josh Warrington to return to the ring in February or March next year

The former IBF featherweight champion has been waiting to get back between the ropes since his rematch with Mexican Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw at Headingley in September.

The bout was stopped just after the bell had sounded for the beginning of the third round after Lara was unable to continue because of a deep cut above his left eye which had been sustained after a clash of heads in round two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PLANS IN MOTION: Eddie Hearn expects 'news soon' on Josh Warrington's next fight. Picture: Getty Images.

Since then, there has been no updates on Warrington’s next move.

The Leeds Warrior did exclusively tell the YEP last month that he felt he should be walking straight into a world title fight when he gets back in action.

On Thursday night, Hearn - Warrington’s promoter and chairman of Matchroom Sport - said in an Instagram Q and A that news on Warrington’s next fight was expected soon and that a return looks likely at the end of February or in early March.

When eyeing a world title bout, Leo Santa Cruz - who has not defended his WBA belt since February 2019 - WBC champion Gary Russell Jr and WBO king Emanuel Navarrete could all be on Warrington’s radar.

NEXT MOVE: Josh Warrington is due to be back in the ring early next year. Picture: Getty Images.