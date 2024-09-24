Getty Images

The Leeds United fan and former world champion boxer appeared to announce his retirement at Wembley on Saturday.

UFC star Conor McGregor had some kind words for Josh Warrington on Saturday evening after the Leeds-born boxer appeared to hint at his retirement.

Warrington suffered a third successive defeat of his boxing career on Saturday night, with Anthony Cacace coming out on top via all three judges’ scorecards at Wembley. The Leeds Warrior stepped up to super-featherweight for the first time but struggled to impose himself against the far-superior IBF world title holder.

After the result was confirmed, Warrington took off his gloves and left them on the canvas, appearing to indicate his imminent retirement. A social media post from Matchroom Boxing then read: ““Josh Warrington, two time World Champion. Some career if this is the end.”

Warrington has understandably been away from the limelight in the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat, but took to Instagram to share a brief video of his chat with McGregor. Within that clip, the MMA fighter is heard saying: “Congrats on an amazing career brother. Absolutely stellar career! Well done brother. Well done.”

Alongside the video, Warrington wrote: “A nice acknowledgement from the @thenotoriousmma on Saturday night. Thank you for your words.” The well-known Leeds United fan hasn’t categorically confirmed his retirement as of yet, leaving the door ever-so-slightly ajar on the night.

"I don't know," Warrington told DAZN when asked whether his time in the ring is over. "It's one of them where if I was [to continue], I'd have to be out there sooner rather than later, I can't wait another year."

If this is to be the end of Warrington’s career then the Leeds-born fighter will be fondly remembered as one of England’s best fighters, having won British, European and World titles during a 15-year career. Some of the 33-year-old’s greatest moments came in his home city, including his winning of the IFB Featherweight title from Lee Selby at Elland Road.

Warrington regularly boxed in Leeds, following that win at Elland Road with bouts at Headingley Stadium and the First Direct Arena. And he would often be joined walking out by famous Leeds United faces, including Pablo Hernandez, Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi and Lucas Radebe.

The boxer’s local nights will always be fondly remembered by Leeds fans who attended, with Warrington often walking out to ‘I Predict A Riot’ by The Kaiser Chiefs, a song that has been adopted by Elland Road match-goers in recent years.