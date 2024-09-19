Getty Images

Leeds United fan and local fighter Josh Warrington will be in front of a record crowd at Wembley this weekend.

Leeds-based fighter Josh Warrington will step into the ring at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night as he takes on Anthony Cacace. Warrington vs Cacace is part of an intriguing undercard for a huge main event, with Anthony Joshua set to go blow-for-blow with Daniel Dubois in front of a record 96,000 people.

Warrington has long been preparing to fight for Cacace’s IBF and IBO world titles at Wembley but the former is no longer on the line, with the IBF deeming him ‘inactive’ in the super featherweight division - a weight class he is yet to compete in. Nonetheless, it’s set to be a massive clash against the Belfast native and the YEP has rounded up all the key details below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Warrington vs Cacace?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Warrior Warrington and Cacace will meet in the ring on Saturday, September 21. Their clash is expected to get underway at around 8pm, although that time will vary based on how earlier fights on the card play out.

How to watch the fight

The entire Saturday night card, including Warrington vs Cacace and the Joshua vs Dubois main event, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports. UK-based Sky customers will have to pay £19.95 for the event while viewers on TNT Sports must pay £19.99.

Streaming service DAZN are also offering a pay-per-view service for £19.99, which includes a seven-day trial of the platform. The DAZN app is available on most common platforms including Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Firestick.

Full card

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley (lightweight)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace (C) vs Josh Warrington (IBO super-featherweight titles)

Tyler Denny (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (European middleweight title)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis (middleweight)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Anthony Joshua (IBF heavyweight title)

What Warrington has said

Speaking recently on TNT Sports show 'Frampton & Warrington: Run It Back', Leeds-born Warrington insisted he relishes the underdog title that comes with fighting in a weight class he’s never experienced before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be stupid and naïve of me to look over Anto," Warrington said. “He’s a new champion, and he’s already sat and looked at me in the eyes and told me he’s willing to go through anything to take that belt. And I believe him when he says it. But I want it as well.

"I’m absolutely killing myself day in and day out. I haven’t felt this hungry and focused for a fight probably since fighting yourself. I respect the man, but as a fighter, I’m just going in there to win and that’s it.

"It takes the pressure off [being an underdog]. People will look at this and say Josh has seen better days, he’s had his time in the sun and his good wins against Lee Selby and Carl Frampton. When the fear factor is there, inside me, I want to prove the outsiders wrong. I want to prove to me that I can do it as well."