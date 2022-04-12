The 2026 Commonwealth Games was announced today (12 April), awarding the honour to the state of Victoria in Australia.

It will be the sixth time the Commonwealth Games has been held in Australia - previously being hosted by Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

This year, the Commonwealth Games will take place in the UK after relocating from Durban in South Africa to Birmingham in the West Midlands.

Below is everything you need to know about this year's Commonwealth Games.

What is the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Gamesis an international sporting event for members of the Commonwealth.

Pupils from schools in Birmingham carry Commonwealth member nations flags as they celebrate Commonwealth Day at the Alexander Stadium, the venue for the Opening/Closing Ceremonies and the athletics programme for the Commonwealth Games which will begin on 28 July 2022.

The event was first held in 1930 and has taken place every four years since then, apart from in 1942 and 1946.

What is the Commonwealth?

The Commonwealth is a political association of 54 member states, almost all of which are former territories of the British Empire.

It dates back to the first half of the 20th century with the decolonisation of the British Empire.

The current Commonwealth of Nations was formally constituted in 1949, establishing all of its members as equal and free.

When and where will the Commonwealth Games take place?

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands from 28 July until 8 August.

Birmingham was announced as host on 21 December 2017, marking England's third time hosting the Games after Manchester in 2002 and London in 1934.

The Games were originally awarded to Durban, South Africa, however they withdrew in 2017 as a result of financial issues.

What sporting events take place at the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games sports comprise all the sports officially recognised and approved by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

There are a total of 16 core sports and a further 4 core para-sports that are competed at every game.

Below is the full list of sports:

Aquatics

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Bowls

Boxing

Cycling

Gymnastics

Hockey

Netball

Rugby 7s

Shooting

Squash

Table Tennis

Tennis

Weight Lifting

Wrestling

Where are the Commonwealth Games heading to in 2026?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are heading to Victoria, Australia.

Four regional hubs will be established in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, each with an athletes' village.