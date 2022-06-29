Boxing icon Tyson Fury set to visit Royal Armouries in Leeds for meet and greet

The 33-year-old hung up his gloves after knocking out Deontay Wilder back in October 2021, but does not appear to be settling for life away from the spotlight.

He has embarked on 'Fury Fest - The Official After Party Tour' and will be stopping off in Leeds on Saturday 1 October.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the boxing icon. Credit: Julian Finney / Getty Images

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the boxing icon and have a professional photograph taken alongside him.

Later in the evening, there will be a Q&A with audience participation, giving fans the chance to put questions to the charismatic retired boxer.

General tickets are priced at £49 plus a £1.75 booking fee on the Ticket Tailor website, although only grant access to the live interview and entertainment and do not include a meet and greet opportunity.

VIP tickets provide access to the meet and greet and photo opportunity, as well as priority seating and questioning for the Q&A. They are priced at £99 plus a £1.75 booking fee.

VVIP tickets will set attendees back £299 plus a £1.75 booking fee and provide all the benefits of the VIP tickets as well as a signed Tyson Fury glove.

The evening will also include a prize draw raffle and rare item memorabilia auction.

As part of his tour, Fury recently visited Sheffield and led the crowd in a chant mocking boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul, who has an upcoming bout against Fury's younger brother Tommy.

However, doubt has been cast over the fight as New York is scheduled to be the host city and Tommy was recently denied access to the United States.