Leeds boxer Nicola Adams leads boxing masterclass in her hometown to mark International Women's Day

The double gold medallist worked with girls in the same area where she trained as a young athlete to mark the event.

Supported by students from Leeds Beckett University, girls also learned about the sport and had a chance to speak to Nicola about her road to success.

Speaking at the event, which took place at the Bad Company Gym, near Burmantofts, she said: “International Women’s Day means a lot to me.

Olympic champion Nicola Adams at Bad Company Boxing Gym, Leeds, pictured with youngsters (left to right) Mya France, eight and Mylee Greener, nine 9, of Leeds.

“It’s a time to celebrate women and how many thing we’ve been able to achieve.

“It gives the younger generation a chance to see what’s possible.”

It was held yesterday (Monday) as the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin is hosting a week of events to celebrate the achievements of girls and women across the region, to mark this year’s International Women's Day.

Olympic champion Nicola Adams at Bad Company Boxing Gym, Leeds.

Viewers were able to hear from women in innovative businesses, the pioneering third sector, and resilient women who have rebuilt their lives after being the victims of crime and abuse.

Tracy Brabin said: “As the only female Metro Mayor, I wanted to make International Women’s Day something incredibly special for West Yorkshire this year.

"Since becoming Mayor in May of last year, I have been bowled over by the number of fantastic women I have met, not just my colleagues at the Combined Authority but at the charities, businesses, and partner organisations I have worked with.

“As Mayor, I am also in the privileged position of being able to hear first-hand from the women who live in our villages, towns, and cities across West Yorkshire about their successes and achievements.

“I am excited to be a part of something fantastic for women and for the whole of West Yorkshire. And our celebrations won’t stop here - we have plans to highlight achievements, overcoming barriers and improvements to the safety of women and girls throughout the year and beyond.”

The week’s activities will culminate in an event taking place at Nexus, at the University of Leeds, on Saturday March 12.

The event will see keynote speakers conclude the week-long celebration.

Discussions will be chaired by the Rt Hon. Baroness Warsi, and speakers include, Heba Beven, Founder and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Leeds based tech start up Utterberry,

The event will provide an opportunity for inspirational women to get together and support one another whatever their journey, professional or personal.

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime said: “This is the first time that a campaign like this for women in West Yorkshire has taken place and I am proud to be part of it.

"Tracy Brabin and I wanted to create something different for women of West Yorkshire.

"When Tracy was elected last year, I knew that improving the lives of women and celebrating their success would be at the core of her work.

“The safety of women and girls is at the heart of our Policing and Crime plan, which we are launching on March 10.

"We have incorporated the experiences of both victims of crime and the professional women who understand first-hand what needs to happen to make strides in the justice system.