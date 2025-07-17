HE may only be 23 himself, but Alex Mitchell is expected to fill a leadership role this season for Leeds Knights 2.

The experienced defenceman arrived at Elland Road for the start of the team’s inaugural campaign with almost 60 NIHL North One appearances under his belt at Widnes Wild.

That was on top of 70 North Two games played for Bradford Bulldogs at the level below, having come through the club’s junior system alongside the likes of Knights’ NIHL National assistant captain, Jordan Griffin.

Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence said Mitchell will have an important role to play as he is again one of the more experienced voices on what will be another youth-dominated roster.

“He was a steady presence on the back end for us and I thought he got better as the year went on,” said Lawrence when announcing Mitchell’s return for a second season.

"He came to us last season a little unsure where he was with hockey but soon realised that he wanted to be a part of what we are building in Leeds.

“In the room and around the group, Mitch is a great guy. He knows when to lighten the mood but also knows when it's time to strap on the work boots, which is important with a young group while also still being young himself.”

Mitchell’s return follows re-signing of forward Ollie Wagg earlier this week.

"When Davey asked me to return for a second season, it was a no-brainer for me," said Mitchell.

"The culture being created in Leeds is something special and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Mitchell will form an integral part of the Knights 2 back-line with Tom Dermott, another experienced voice in the room who has also returned for a second season.

“When Bailey Perre moved back to the Knights full-time, we leaned on Dermo quite a lot for leadership,” added Lawrence. “Despite his young age he offered plenty of leadership to the group.

“He brings a good work ethic and plays the game the right way and on a young team like ours that is very important.”