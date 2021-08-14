Within three minutes, Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites found themselves 2-0 down upon a first league clash at Old Trafford for nearly 17 years.

Fixtures between the two sides were rather more regular in the 90s and early noughties but Leeds also got off to a nightmare beginning in the clash at Old Trafford of April 1996.

With just 16 minutes on the clock, goalkeeper Mark Beeney was shown a straight red card after handling the ball outside of his box.

WARRIOR: Leeds United's Lucas Radebe, left, pictured battling a young Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, was a regular against Manchester United and almost saved the day as a goalkeeper in April 1996. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

With no substitute ‘keeper back in the days of having three men on the bench, centre-back Lucas Radebe took over in goal.

Yet it took the Red Devils until the 72nd minute to finally make the breakthrough via Roy Keane’s firm strike that ultimately broke the valiant Whites’ hearts.

Keane’s winner denied Leeds a much-needed tonic following a run of three straight league losses including a 4-1 crushing at huge London rivals Chelsea in a game which fell just four days before the visit to Old Trafford.

The Whites had finished fifth the previous season and began the following campaign with three consecutive league wins but a dismal end to the campaign had Howard Wilkinson’s side heading for a 13th-placed finish.

Wilkinson would ultimately find himself sacked and replaced by George Graham the following September, just four years after steering Leeds to the First Division title at Manchester United’s expense.

But the Red Devils were now the country’s leading force and their victory against Leeds of April 1996 sent Sir Alex Ferguson’s side on their way to the title, though not without one hell of a fight from the Whites at Old Trafford after playing over 70 minutes with ten men.

Keeper Beeney had been preferred to John Lukic in goal but Beeney’s night was over after just 17 minutes following his handling of the ball outside the box.

The Whites keeper raced off his line looking to beat Andy Cole to a through ball and managed to get there first to parry the ball out for a throw but referee Keith Cooper judged that contact was made outside the box.

It looked just about the right call and it meant Radebe being brought off the bench and taking his place in goal for the second time that season.

The South African had also been called for duty in between the sticks when replacing the injured Lukic in the previous month’s 1-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough once Lukic was forced off one minute after the break.

It was becoming water off a duck’s back to the centre back star who looked on course to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford despite the Red Devils dominance.

Radebe was well protected by the back line in front of him and when the Red Devils did produce a goalbound effort, Radebe proved equal to the task.

Ryan Giggs played in Brian McClair who fired in a low shot from the edge of the area that was destined to creep into the far right corner but Radebe got down quickly to turn the effort around the post.

Radebe’s smile said it all and Leeds had earlier gone close to netting themselves when Peter Schmeichel turned two efforts from Andy Gray around the post.

But despite their brave attempts, Wilkinson’s men were ultimately undone in the 72nd minute when the Red Devils played the ball to Keane who beat Mark Beesley on the edge of the box before slamming home a low finish into the bottom left corner.

Even Radebe could not save Leeds this time, not as a centre back, but in goal.

Manchester United: Schmeichel; Irwin, Bruce (May), Pallister, P Neville; Beckham, McClair (Scholes), Keane, Giggs; Cantona, Cole (Sharpe).

Leeds United: Beeney; Kelly, Worthington; Palmer, Beesley, Wetherall; Ford (Radebe), A.Gray (Tinkler), Deane (Masinga), McAllister, Speed.

Referee: K Cooper (Pontypridd).

