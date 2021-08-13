Raphinha has been handed a first ever call-up into the Brazil national squad for September's three World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru.

Leeds signed Raphinha for £17m from Rennes last summer and the 24-year-old played an important role as the Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon their first season back in the Premier League.

The winger chipped in with six goals and nine assists - and Tite and his Brazil team have been watching from the start.

TRACKED: Brazil boss Tite has opened up on the extent of the watch kept on Leeds United winger Raphinha, above, en route to being handed a first national call. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"We've been looking at him for a while," said Tite.

"In his performances throughout the whole Premier League

"The informations that we have, I'm not going to go into specifics, but he's an athlete that has the dribbling characteristics really marked.

"He is one of top assistants of the Premier League and of his team.

"He has an important number of goals. He is a decisive player that scores important goals. They're not the third ones or fourth ones.

"We joke between us; when we play for fun I too can score the third or fourth goals.

"But his goals are the more important ones.

"When the game is 0-0 or his team is losing, that's when he has important and effective influence.

"He brings technical components as well. The speed of a winger with technical skills.

"I hope that he can show this in the national team with this opportunity."

