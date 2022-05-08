The ultimate Leeds United inspiration as Arsenal trip creates sense of deja vu

Nineteen years on, a repeat of May 2003 would be just the tonic as the Whites head to the Emirates this weekend.

Back then, Mark Viduka struck a brilliant late winner to seal a 3-2 triumph for Peter Reid’s side and top-flight survival with one game left.

The Whites had endured a particularly torrid run in February and March via four-straight league defeats either side of an FA Cup exit at Sheffield United.

SAFE: Leeds United celebrate their brilliant 3-2 success at Arsenal of May 2003 which ensured Premier League survival with a game to go. Picture by Varleys.

Terry Venables quit as manager following the third-straight league loss during that run as a 3-2 loss at home to Middlesbrough left Leeds in 15th place.

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid was brought in as the new man at the helm and Reid’s tenure began with a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, after which the Whites romped to a 6-1 win at Charlton Athletic.

A 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur followed before a 3-2 loss at Southampton and then a 2-0 victory against Fulham on the penultimate Tuesday night of April 2003.

A 3-2 reverse at home to Blackburn Rovers then left Leeds in jeopardy ahead of their final two games - away at title-chasing defending champions Arsenal and at home to Aston Villa on the final day.

Yet Reid’s side produced a superb display to record a brilliant 3-2 victory at Highbury which kept Leeds in the division and ended Arsenal’s hopes of winning it as Manchester United were crowned champions.

Leeds lined up with an XI of Paul Robinson, Gary Kelly, Michael Duberry, Lucas Radebe, Danny Mills, Ian Harte, Dominic Matteo, Eirik Bakke, Jason Wilcox, Harry Kewell and Viduka.

Nigel Martyn, Raul Bravo, James Milner, Nick Barmby and Seth Johnson formed the bench whilst today’s Europa League final-bound Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was among the substitutes for the Gunners.

But van Bronckhurst and co had only just taken their seats when United took a fifth-minute lead via a majestic strike from Kewell.

Wilcox sent a long raking pass looking for the Australian from just outside his own area and Kewell took the pass in his stride before unleashing a thunderous half volley from the edge of the box into the opposite corner of the net.

Arsenal had gone close even before Kewell’s strike when Martin Keown’s header from a corner crashed back off the crossbar and the Gunners drew level one minute after the half hour mark when Thierry Henry seized upon a rebound and headed into an empty net after Robinson had tipped Ray Parlour’s long range effort onto the top of the post.

As part of a see-saw contest, Leeds went back ahead three minutes into the second half as Harte’s free-kick from 25 yards flew through the area and past David Seaman into the bottom left corner.

Arsenal then responded once more and netted a fine equaliser in the 63rd minute through Dennis Bergkamp who flicked the ball into the roof of the net from six yards out after latching on to a cross from Robert Pires who had been played in by Henry.

Henry was then denied what might have proved a winning goal from a flowing Arsenal counter attack as his curler from the left hand side of the box bounced back off the right hand post.

But instead it was Leeds who had the last laugh as Viduka netted a sublime winner with just two minutes left on the clock.

Matteo was the architect as he stormed through the middle of the park before sending a looping pass for Viduka down the right side of the pitch.

The striker then headed the ball towards the box before taking two touches to control and turn before sending a beautiful rising finish into the top left hand corner of the net.