Never mind Should’ve – Morley Cricket Club did go to Specsavers

Morley Cricket Club thanks local opticians for all their support after £500 sponsorship deal helped ensure all eyes were kept firmly on the ball in 2024.

Sponsorships are a vital source of funding for the family sports and social club, which provides quality facilities for the community.

The sponsorship has seen Specsavers Morley appearing at the cricket club’s annual community beer festival, as well as Specsavers’ iconic advertising making its way around the grounds and on the community TV.

To mark the end of the cricket season, Specsavers Morley invited members of the women’s and junior team in-store for a routine eye test and (optical coherence tomography) OCT scan.

Morley CC member Zac having eye test at Specsavers Morley

Morley Cricket Club played over 100 games this summer which attracted thousands of visitors to the grounds - winning over half of these games during the 2024 season.

Store director, Clare Thornton, says: ‘We’re passionate about supporting our local community, as well as promoting health and fitness, and so have been delighted to sponsor Morley Cricket Club. We loved keeping up with the club’s progress and hope all the players rest up before what is set to be a busy 2025.’

The club's president Stephen Barmby adds: ‘Specsavers’ sponsorship allows us to develop our club and serve the local community through our events which are well attended and provide great exposure. We’re delighted that such a well-known brand, with such a recognisable strapline, is supporting the club.’

For more information and to book an appointment, visit Specsavers Morley at 19 Windsor Court, call 0113 307 5400 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/morley