Lindley Junior Collegians football coach completes seven half marathons in seven days

In an inspiring show of dedication and community spirit, Frank Cullen, a local football coach with over 4 years of coaching experience, has completed an incredible feat—running seven half marathons in seven consecutive days. His goal was to raise vital funds for the Lindley Junior Collegians Under-9s Tigers football team.

The gruelling challenge culminated on Saturday 7th September, when Frank crossed the finish line of his seventh half marathon at Greenhead Park, surrounded by the whole under-9s team and their parents, who joined him for the final mile. The finish line was filled with cheers and applause as Frank completed his seventh run, visibly moved by the support of the young players and their families. “It’s been a tough week, but the motivation to support these young players kept me going,” said Frank. “These kids have so much passion and potential, and I wanted to make sure they have the resources they need to thrive.” Funds raised from this challenge will go directly toward pitch maintenance, purchasing new kits and training equipment for the team’s upcoming season. The initiative has already seen an outpouring of support from the community, with donations continuing to come in. The Lindley Collegians Under-9s are one of the many grassroots teams that depend on local support to thrive. Frank has been instrumental in nurturing young talent and is known for his tireless efforts to ensure all children have the opportunity to enjoy and excel in the sport. The team is immensely proud of Frank and deeply grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Frank has already raised over £1,300 but for those interested in contributing, donations are still being accepted via Just Giving here.