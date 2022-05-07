With the addition of two more teams to the second-tier next season – the Matty Davies-led Hull Seahawks and Bristol Pitbulls – the player pool will naturally be more diluted.

It would be no surprise were a number of other Knights players from last season be either signed up already or have been offered deals for 2022-23.

BACK FOR MORE: Lewis Baldwin is back for a second season with NIHL National's Leeds Knights Picture: James Hardisty

Nell has also made it clear he will be filling at least one import slot next time around.

The re-signing of Baldwin will be a popular move among Knights’ fans, the 22-year-old having been involved from the very start of second-tier hockey in the city as an original member of the ill-fated Leeds Chiefs team.

Leeds Knights' team owner Steve Nell Picture: Steve Riding.

While Baldwin is expected to start out the new season as a forward, his ability to play defence – where he has spent the vast majority of his career – is a quality not lost on Nell.

“Lewis had a really good season for us,” said Nell. “He’s a hard-working player, can play forward or defence and has been a great asset for us at both ends of the ice.

“He played the first half of the year as defence mainly and the second half of the season as a forward. He can easily switch between the two, so it was an obvious choice to get him back.

“He’s one of the best and fastest skaters we’ve got, there are not many who can match his energy. He’s gaining valuable experience at this level and his versatility is key as it gives a coach options.

“I’m sure he would have attracted interest elsewhere in this league had we not tied him down, so I’m pleased that we’ve got him signed and everything agreed.”

Nell said Baldwin’s qualities off the ice were just as important when it came to bringing him back for a second season.