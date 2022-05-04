Former Knights captain Matty Davies will spearhead the new Hull Seahawks franchise in East Yorkshire next season, after it was confirmed on Tuesday that they would compete in the second tier, having reached agreement with other NIHL National team owners and rink owners, Hull City Council.

Davies’ return to his hometown has maturally prompted much speculation about which other players will join him this summer, especially those who were on the Hull Pirates roster in the inaugural NIHL National season of 2019-20.

With the coronavirus pandemic having prevented the 2020-21 season going ahead, several former Pirates found ice time the following season, most notably with veteran centre Davies at the Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs, for who former Hull player-coach Jason Hewitt signed a two-year deal last summer.

Leeds Knights are likely to have one import player among their ranks next season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Their need to play away from their hometown was the result of Pirates’ owner Shane Smith opting not to ice a team in 2021-22, largely due to the financial impact of not having a home rink to play out of for the first months of the season, with major refurbishment works being carried out there last Autumn.

Smith will not be involved in the new venture, with former GB international Davies joining forces with Ian Mowforth and Joe Lamplough to bring semi-professional hockey back to the city.

Nell has warmly welcomed the return of a Hull-based team to the second-tier, along with the addition of Bristol Pitbulls from NIHL One South. It increases the number of teams competing in NIHL National next season from nine to 11.

There has been speculation that a 12th team will emerge to compete next season, but Nell insisted there were no indications at the moment that another franchise will come forward.

NEW FACES: Leeds Knights will have to fill the gap left by veteran centre Matty Davies, who has returned to his hometown to run the newly-formed Hull Seahawks Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Either way, it means more players will be required for the second tier and although Nell would not be surprised to see other Hull-born or based players to join Davies next season – including his 2021-22 Knights team-mates Jordan Fisher and Jamie Chilcott – he is confident the Knights will be able to put together a competitive team in their second season.

“I don’t think it will affect our recruitment plans too much,” said Nell. “The new Hull team are going to have local players that they can pull from. Last season, we didn’t have any imports here and we’ve got two import slots that we can fill to help replace anybody that we’ve lost, or may lose, so I’m not concerned about that.

“We’re in the middle of signing more players at the moment for next season and then it’s just about tweaking things here and there but I would expect us to be bringing in imports this time around.”

On the return of NIHL National hockey to Hull, Nell said he could only take positives from recent developments.

Leeds Knights owner Steve Nell Picture: Steve Riding.

“It’s great to get a Hull team back in the league, not just for us because it’s another Yorkshire rival, but for the whole league in general,” added Nell. “It will obviously be a good rivalry in Yorkshire between the Seahawks, the Steeldogs and ourselves.

“And Hull should have a team back in this league. They’ve got a good, solid fanbase to build on and I think they’ll do well and it’s good for hockey in general.

“It’s been crying out for hockey to go back there at this level for the last couple of years now.”

Leeds Knights’ supporters have the chance to ask Nell about plans for the 2022-23 season at a Fans’ Forum at Elland Road Ice Rink on Wednesday night (7pm). Newly-appointed managing director Warwick Andrews will also be there. There is a limit of 120 people that can attend.