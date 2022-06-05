The agreement will be ideal for Hazeldine, the highly-rated 18-year-old defenceman having come up through the junior system in his home town before making the step up to NIHL National with the Knights last season.
It proved to be a campaign to treasure for Hazeldine, often playing beyond his years and comfortably among the best young defenceman in the second-tier.
He also got to make his Elite League debut when asked to step up for Manchester Storm in the Challenge Cup - playing alongside older brother Joe - as well as impressing for Great Britain Under-18s as they secured a bronze medal at the World Championships in Estonia.
There was some speculation on whether Hazeldine would make a swift step up to the EIHL on a permanent basis this summer given his rapid development during 2021-22 but, by agreeing to a two-way, he will now benefit from the best of both worlds, continuing to get valuable ice time at Leeds, while training alongside the full-time Panthers closer to home during the week.
On the announcement of his deal for 2022-23, Hazeldine said he was delighted to be back at Leeds, adding about his new link with the Panthers: “I can’t wait to get going - there’s no place like Nottingham, especially when it’s home.”