The agreement will be ideal for Hazeldine, the highly-rated 18-year-old defenceman having come up through the junior system in his home town before making the step up to NIHL National with the Knights last season.

It proved to be a campaign to treasure for Hazeldine, often playing beyond his years and comfortably among the best young defenceman in the second-tier.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Archie Hazeldine (left) battles with Swindon Wildcats player-coach Aaron Nell as Leeds Knights goaltender Sam Gospel watches on. Picture: Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

He also got to make his Elite League debut when asked to step up for Manchester Storm in the Challenge Cup - playing alongside older brother Joe - as well as impressing for Great Britain Under-18s as they secured a bronze medal at the World Championships in Estonia.

There was some speculation on whether Hazeldine would make a swift step up to the EIHL on a permanent basis this summer given his rapid development during 2021-22 but, by agreeing to a two-way, he will now benefit from the best of both worlds, continuing to get valuable ice time at Leeds, while training alongside the full-time Panthers closer to home during the week.