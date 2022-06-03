The 31-year-old centre brought an end to 11 seasons in the Elite League with Glasgow Clan earlier this week before quickly being announced as the Knights latest addition.

Born in Doncaster, Haywood – who moved to Scotland for the Clan’s first-ever season in 2010 – brings more than 650 games worth of experience of playing in the UK’s top-flight with him to Leeds.

Defenceman Zajac, who re-signed last week for another season at Elland Road, spent three seasons in Glasgow with Haywood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INCOMING: Centre Matt Haywood - pictured in action for Glasgow Clan against Cardiff Devils last season Picture courtesy of EIHL/Al Goold

The two have remained close ever since Zajac returned to England in 2014 to play for Telford Tigers and it was the Knights D-man who made the first introductions between Haywood and Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge and owner Steve Nell.

It quickly became clear that both parties were in agreement about the way forward for the team and player and Zajac is delighted to have his close friend lacing up alongside him again.

“You don’t get many Elite League guys like him, still in their prime, dropping down,” said Zajac. “He’s got a lot of hockey left in him. He takes good care of himself and he’s in great nick.

“I’m delighted to have him here, I know Ryan and Steve are delighted and the other guys already signed are excited about playing alongside him.

GOOD MOVE: Leeds Knights defenceman Sam Zajac played alongside Matt Haywood for three seasons at Glasgow Clan (then known as Braehead Clan). 24 October 2021. Picture James Hardisty

“It’s definitely a statement of intent, particularly when you’ve got two new teams coming in and it’s going to be more difficult to find these kind of top-end players – they don’t just grow on trees.

“Matt is one that maybe flew under the radar as I’m sure once it was announced he was leaving Glasgow, most people probably assumed he’d be staying in that league.

“But he hasn’t and it’s a huge feather in our cap to have him here – Steve and Ryan are making our team an attractive proposition for guys.”

The addition of Haywood will bring some welcome experience and nous, something Zajac believes they are in even more need of following the departure of centre Matty Davies, who will line up against the Knights next season as player-coach of Hull Seahawks.

POSITIVE IMPACT: Matt Haywood (right) in action for Glasgow Clan against Belfast Giants last season Picture courtesy of EIHL/ Al Goold

“You’re talking about two very different kinds of players, but if you lose an experienced guy like Matty, it’s always good to bring another one in,” added Zajac. “Matt has great leadership, he’s vocal and leads by example.

“He’s a guy who has been at the Clan from day one and been part of that club’s growth. He’s watched the Clan grow as a team and as an organisation and it’s that kind of experience we’ll all be leaning on when he gets down here.”

Not surprisingly, Zajac expects his former team-mate to have the desired impact once the puck drops again in early September.

“He’s the ultimate professional,” he added.

“On the ice he’s renowned for his work rate and his compete level – at both ends of the ice.

“He’s spent 12 years in that league doing the little things right. He’s going to win you face-offs, be first on the forecheck, first helping on the backcheck.”

Haywood himself is looking forward to teaming up again with Zajac and having a positive influence on those around him.

“When Sam came to Glasgow our friendship grew and I’m still really close with him now,” said Haywood. “He was a big reason why I came to Leeds. He spoke very highly of the club, how it’s run, how good the fans were.