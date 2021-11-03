Yorkshire Amateur League: Route One Rovers sink Mount St Mary’s 6-0

Tom Hicks, of Mount St Marys, takes a shot at goal during Saturday's 6-0 Yorkshire Amateur Supreme defeat to Route One Rovers. Picture: Steve Riding.

Zak Khan struck four times for Rovers with Awais Khan and substitute Mohammed Hasnain also adding to the unanswered tally. Defeat leaves Saints with a mountain to climb in the standings; they’re currently fourth bottom.

Fourth-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors had too much firepower for mid-table visitors Alwoodley. It finished 4-0.

Niall Robinson decisively netted twice as seventh-placed Leeds Medics & Dentists edged out lower-placed hosts Leeds City, 3-2.

Sinmi Oyebanji, of Route One Rovers, holds off Tom Hicks during Saturday's 6-0 Yorkshire Amateur Supreme win over Mount St Marys. Picture: Steve Riding.

Josh Bryan scored the other goal for Medics while Leighton Stanger and Sheldon White got on the scoresheet for City to keep tensions running high throughout.

Leaders Ryburn United pipped second-placed Athletico to the points with a 3-1 win that keeps them one point ahead in the standings though Athletic still have a game in hand.

James Chadwick was the scorer for the visitors.

Adam Williams bagged a brace for third-placed Littletown in a 4-1 victory at Toller. Scott Lightowler and Thomas Ramsden also scored for Littletown against their mid-table hosts.

Watching brief: Danny Powell, of Mount St Marys, cuts inside against Route One Rovers while under close scrutiny from all sides. Picture: Steve Riding.

There were goals galore at third-bottom Stanley United where the pendulum finally came to rest on the side of the hosts.

Mid-table visitors Calverley United managed three goals to keep the game at a high tempo but five from the hosts proved sufficient for the three league points on offer.