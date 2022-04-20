Adam Burnell scored eight goals in total for the leaders while Bradley Noble came off the bench to put away a hat-trick. Middleton are now six clear of Savile United FC, in second, while, in the only other Yorkshire Amateur League Division 2 encounter played on Saturday, fifth-placed Bradford Olympic edged out visitors White Rose, 5-4.

In the Supreme division, leaders Littletown won 3-1 at bottom club Lower Hopton, Liam Fox scoring the consolation for the hosts.

Second-placed Farsley Celtic remain seven points off the pace after their 4-0 home win over mid-table Leeds City FC.

Adam Burnell scores his fourth goal on the way to eight in Middleton Reserves' 11-3 Yorkshire Amateur Division 2 win over Huddersfield Amateur. Picture: Steve Riding.

Alex Diaz scored four goals in Leeds Medics & Dentists’ 6-1 home win over third-bottom Calverley United with Nathan Brody and Niall Robinson netting the other two.

Dino Mulavdic scored in the 55th minute to ensure Alwoodley returned from Wortley FC with a share of the spoils from a 1-1 draw.

Route One Rovers, sitting sixth on the league ladder, routed second-bottom hosts Stanley United, 10-1.

Ibrar Farooq and Zac Khan claimed hat-tricks while further goals were added to the tally by Awais Khan Anees Younis and substitutes Tawheed Ahmed and Atiq Khan.

Middleton Reserves' Kirk Thompson shows some nifty footwork to bamboozle Huddersfield Amateurs' Nick Raw. Picture: Steve Riding.

United were back in action on Easter Monday, winning 2-1 at third-bottom Calverley United.

In the Premier, Shire Academics were out-gunned 4-2 at home by Gildersome Spurs OB while Morley Town overcame Thackley 3-1 after a goalless first half.

In the Championship, Colton Athletic led visitors Haning Heaton 2-1 at half-time but eventually lost 4-2, and Woodkirk Valley took maximum points from a 2-1 win at Lepton Highlanders.

In Division 1, Middleton Park triumphed 5-0 at Alwoodley Reserves, Beeston St Anthony were made to work hard for their 2-1 home win over Morley Town AFC Reserves after going into the break with a goal apiece, Farsley Celtic Juniors saw off hosts Littletown Reserves 3-0, and Norristhorpe were given a mighty fright by Shire Academics Reserves, winning 3-2 after leading 3-0 at half-time.