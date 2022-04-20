Adam Burnell scored eight goals in total for the leaders while Bradley Noble came off the bench to put away a hat-trick. Middleton are now six clear of Savile United FC, in second, while, in the only other Yorkshire Amateur League Division 2 encounter played on Saturday, fifth-placed Bradford Olympic edged out visitors White Rose, 5-4.
In the Supreme division, leaders Littletown won 3-1 at bottom club Lower Hopton, Liam Fox scoring the consolation for the hosts.
Second-placed Farsley Celtic remain seven points off the pace after their 4-0 home win over mid-table Leeds City FC.
Alex Diaz scored four goals in Leeds Medics & Dentists’ 6-1 home win over third-bottom Calverley United with Nathan Brody and Niall Robinson netting the other two.
Dino Mulavdic scored in the 55th minute to ensure Alwoodley returned from Wortley FC with a share of the spoils from a 1-1 draw.
Route One Rovers, sitting sixth on the league ladder, routed second-bottom hosts Stanley United, 10-1.
Ibrar Farooq and Zac Khan claimed hat-tricks while further goals were added to the tally by Awais Khan Anees Younis and substitutes Tawheed Ahmed and Atiq Khan.
United were back in action on Easter Monday, winning 2-1 at third-bottom Calverley United.
In the Premier, Shire Academics were out-gunned 4-2 at home by Gildersome Spurs OB while Morley Town overcame Thackley 3-1 after a goalless first half.
In the Championship, Colton Athletic led visitors Haning Heaton 2-1 at half-time but eventually lost 4-2, and Woodkirk Valley took maximum points from a 2-1 win at Lepton Highlanders.
In Division 1, Middleton Park triumphed 5-0 at Alwoodley Reserves, Beeston St Anthony were made to work hard for their 2-1 home win over Morley Town AFC Reserves after going into the break with a goal apiece, Farsley Celtic Juniors saw off hosts Littletown Reserves 3-0, and Norristhorpe were given a mighty fright by Shire Academics Reserves, winning 3-2 after leading 3-0 at half-time.