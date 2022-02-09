WRCFA Challenge Cup/West Yorkshire League: How Wortley took down high-flying Horbury Town

Wortley, of the Yorkshire Amateur League, celebrate after their 2-1 WRCFA Challenge Cup quarter-final win over high-flying West Yorkshire League outfit Horbury Town. Picture: courtesy Wortley FC via Steve Riding.

Despite knowing very little about their opponents, Yorkshire Amateur League side Wortley ‘worked them out’ early and, after about 25 minutes, turned their new-found knowledge into a goal, Jordan Tate tucking away in style.

Not surprisingly, Horbury threw everything at Wortley for the remainder of the first half but a series of terrific blocks kept the hosts in front.

Town returned to the fray all guns blazing but were caught on the counter-attack and Ryan Sharrocks was on hand to add to his seasonal tally to make it 2-0. Horbury didn’t appear to find the conditions to their liking but managed to get a goal back. Then they were awarded a penalty but Wortley goalkeeper Tom Carlisle pulled off a terrific save. Spurred on by the penalty save, Wortley dug deep to see out the game safely to the final whistle.

Louis Surtees heads home his second goal in Farsley Celtic Juniors' 2-1 WRCFA Challenge Cup quarter-final win at Horsforth St Margarets. Picture: Steve Riding.

Two other good sides in Horsforth St Margarets and Farsley Celtic Juniors were involved in another tense quarter-final that also ended 2-1 in favour of Celtic.

Overall, though, Farsley had the better chances and, after Louis Surtees had hit the post, the same player opened the scoring when he flicked a long ball past the on-rushing Horsforth goalkeeper.

That’s how it stayed until half-time after which Farsley were able to use the wind to stretch Saints.

Surtees curled a header into the back of the net to make it 2-0 - and that’s when Horsforth decided it was time to up their game.

Goalkeeper Jordan Wright brings down Damir Mulacdic, of Horsforth St Margarets, to concede a penalty which he subsequently saved to ensure Farsley Celtic Juniors secured their place in the WRCFA Challenge Cup semi-finals. Picture: Steve Riding.

And, on 55 minutes, the hosts had pegged one back. Seven minutes later there was a clash of players and, with a Horsforth player lying injured, the referee waved ‘play on’ and goalkeeper Jordan Wright tried to save at feet but the official blew for a penalty. Play was halted for some time while an ambulance was called for Horsforth’s Ash Walker who had a suspected broken leg. Both clubs wish him well on a speedy recovery.

The game was restarted at 5pm on the 4g and under floodlights after Farsley’s Alex Reid had been shown a red card for the challenge. The penalty also had to be taken but Wright woudn’t be beaten and 10-man Celtic went on to win the tie.

In the other quarter-final played last Saturday, Huddersfield Amateur made light work of their home tie with Robin Hood Athletic, winning comfortably in the end, 4-0.

In the West Yorkshire League Premier, there was no change among the division’s top five even with second-placed Horbury Town being in cup action.

Headingley AFC struck in each half to record a 2-0 win at bottome club Boroughbridge, Hunslet Club also chalked up a valuable away win - 3-2 at Kirk Deighton Rangers - and Rawdon Old Boys recorded the same scoreline win at home to Carlton Athletic. Knaresborough Town and Hall Green United, meanwhile, played out an eight-goal thriler that ended with honours even.