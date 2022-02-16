West Yorkshire League: How Tingley Athletic turned tables on high-flyers Old Centralians

Then bottom of Division 2 West Yorkshire League side Tingley Athletic knocked then leaders Old Centralians off their perch with a 4-2 win courtesy of goals from Louis Thornton, Eddie Morton, Elliott Walker and Andy Conway. Picture: Steve Riding.

Old Centralians are now third in the standings after going down 4-2 at home to a side with ambitions to move up the ladder after moving off the bottom rung.

Andrew Conway, Edward Morton, Louis Thornton and Elliott Walker got on the scoresheet for the surprise victors.

The chase for the title, however, isn’t yet over for Old Centralians who share in a three-team split for top ranking.

Chris Ward, of Old Centralians, heads goalwards under pressure from Tingley Athletic goalscorer Andy Conway. Picture: Steve Riding.

Current leaders Rothwell Juniors First and second-placed Altofts First after 29 points along with Old Centralians but the top two are also level on goals difference.

Rothwell ran out 4-2 victors at home to Rippon City on Saturday after leading 2-1 at the break.

Joshua Jackson, Benjamin Andrew, Joseph Turpin and substitute Freddie Swales scored the goals for Juniors with Paul Beesley bagging both for Ripon.

Second-placed Altofts saw off second-bottom Leeds Modernians First 2-0 with goals coming from James Barrington and Joshua Senior.

Matt O'Keefe, of Old Centralians, is brought down by Tingley Athletic goalscorer Elliott Walker that led to a penalty which was converted by James Lee. Picture: Steve Riding.

Fourth-placed Huddersfield LH AFC First returned from their visit to Overthorpe Sports Club First with a 4-0 win under their belt, achieved with goals from Craig Burns, Joe Hardcastle and Jordan Jaber (2).

In the Premier, fifth-placed Carlton Athletic again showed why they shouldn’t be underestimated this season when they recorded a 2-1 home win over high-flying Horbury Bridge.

Adam Simpson and Reece Fennell scored for Athletic with Luke Playford the man on target for Town.

Horbury remain top of the tree - by a point from Beeston St Anthony.

Third-placed Horsforth St Margarets needed a goal from sub’ Damir Mulavdic in the third minute of time added on to complete their 2-1 victory at mid-table Hall Green United.

Chris Wilcock and Laurie Power exchanged goals before half-time, and that’s how it stayed until the replacement’s late intervention.

The win leaves Horsforth just four points off the leaders.

Headingley AFC turned a 3-0 half-time advantage into a 4-01 win over Kirk Deighton Rangers thanks to goals-brace doubles by Mikkel Mortenson and William Kelly.

Killian Mabey and Alfie Wilkinson scored respective goals as Hunslet Club and Whitkirk Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw.

Knaresborough Town triumphed 6-1 over Robin Hood Athletic with goals coming from Troy Greening (2), Alex Healds, Bankole Claudius-Cole, Cameron Bedford and Liam Edmondson, and Rawdon Old Boys were almost as hot on the shots, overruning Field 5-1.

James Brennan bagged a hat-trick while Oliver Nightingale and Aidan Barry also found the back of the net for Rawdon. Michael O’Brien and sub’ Ethan Labad were Field’s scorers.

In the West Yorkshire League Cup, Harrogate Railway Athletic FC Reserves edged out hosts Salts First, 2-1, with Chris Jagger scoring for the hosts.