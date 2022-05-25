Theo Bailey, Laurie Power and substitute Archie Joseph McDonnell found the back of the net last Wednesday evening at West Riding County FA headquarters, Fleet Lane, to see off Horbury Town 3-1 in the Cup final. Gibril Bojang scored for Town.

And Maggies followed up on Saturday with a 4-1 league victory over visitors Knaresborough Town that took Saints two points clear of Horbury Town at the top of the division.

Power, Rinor Ejupi and Charley Lumley scored before the break for Horsforth after James Hampson’s seventh-minute opener for Knaresborough.

Horsforth St Margarets celebrate their West Yorkshire League-Cup double. Picture: Steve Riding.

First-half substitute McDonnell repeated his cup-final feat with Horsforth’s fourth goal of the league encounter.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Hunslet Club lost out 2-0 at home to 10th-placed Robin Hood Athletic, and fifth-bottom Kirk Deighton Rangers lost out 5-2 at home to Huddersfield Amateur who ended their 30-game campaign in fourth on the ladder. Regular goal-getter Roman Neal and Joe Wilks were on target for Rangers.

Ninth-placed Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First and Ilkley Town AFC Mens Second XI, who finished seventh, wrapped up the Division 1 fixtures last Wednesday evening with a goalless draw.

Silsden AFC WY top the table after the 28-game season, three points ahead of runners-up Shelley. Salts finished bottom with Sherburn White Rose the second-bottom finishers.

Loz Power, right of Horsforth St Margarets, takes on Lewis Dobson in Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier win over Knaresborough Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

Old Centralians have been crowned Division 2 champions after they ended their 20-game campaign one point ahead of runners up, Harrogate Railway Athletic FC Reserves.

Tingley Athletic FC 1st finished bottom with Leeds Modernians First second-bottom.

Matters are far from settled in Alliance Division 1, however, as some sides still have up to three fixtures to fit in.

And the title remains wide open, too, after second-placed Beeston St Anthony Reserves edged their top-of-the-table tussle with second-placed Boroughbridge Reserves 3-2 on Monday evening.

Josh Bhandal heads goalwards for Horsforth St Margarets in Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier win over Knaresborough Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

Bridge lead the way, five points clear on 66 with a game remaining, while Beeston are breathing down their necks with three games to play.

Fourth-placed Horbury Town Reserves, meanwhile, were involved in a 6-6 draw with visitors Field Reserves who sit just one place above them in the standings.

Second-bottom Leeds Modernians Reserves lost out 3-1 at sixth-placed Hunslet Club while third-bottom Aberford Albion were thrashed 8-0 at Oxenhope Recreation Reserves which leaves the foot of the table as undecided as the head.

Alliance Division 2 is, however, done and dusted.

Michael Wood, of Horsforth St Margarets, is stopped by Knaresborough Town goalkeeper Liam Corbett. Picture: Steve Riding.

Shelley Reserves finished top of the tree just two points ahead of second-placed Rothwell Juniors Reserves.

The writing has been on the wall for some time now but Howden Clough West York Reserves have, finally, been officially confirmed as the league’s bottom club.