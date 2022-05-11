Lewis Stephens hit a hat-trick and James Smith was also on target for the title-chasing hosts, who have one game play.

Town backed up Saturday’s success in the leave with a 1-0 win in a volatile West Yorkshire League Cup encounter with Hall Green United on Monday evening.

Seven yellow cards were distributed by the official in total, with five coming from the Town side of the pitch.

Horsforth goalscorers Sean Fitzpatrick and Luke Norman after Saturday's 2-0 home West Yorkshire League Premier win over Hall Green United. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jak Kelly scored the decisive goal for Horbury in the second half.

Back to Saturday’s top-flight league action and third-placed Beeston St Anthony enjoyed a 2-0 home win over fourth-placed visitors Carlton Athletic.

Jake Topp and substitute Harvey Booth scored the goals for Saints who are currently third in the standings with an outside chance of finishing second depending on the result of their final game and the results of the teams closest to them.

Carlton, meanwhile, are fourth after their 30-game season but could yet be caught by Huddersfield Amateur who have two games to play.

Horsforth's Loz Power shoots during the 2-0 West Yorkshire Premier win over visitors Hall Green United. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-placed Horsforth St Margarets have two games in which to reel in and overtake leaders Horbury Town after their 2-0 home win over Hall Green United.

Sean Fitzpatrick and Luke Norman scored the second-half goals in the space of seven minutes for Horsforth.

Hall Green are currently sixth on the ladder with a game to play that could, in theory, bump them up a place in the standings.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Huddersfield Amateur saw off relegated visitors Boroughbridge 4-1 with Mason Butterfield, Jacob Driver and Samuel Halstead among the goals for the hosts. Chris Simpson netted for the bottom side who still have one game to fulfil.

Archie McDonnell, of HorsforthSt Margarets, heads on in the 2-0 win over Hall Green United. Picture: Steve Riding.

Robin Hood Athletic raised their game to inflict a 4-2 win over higher-placed visitors Rawdon OB.

Curtis Broadfield, Harold Djeukam, Tom Marsden - who also received his marching orders from the referee - and Chris Coupe were the Robin Hood scorers while James Brennan and substitute Jai Rigby found the back of the net for Rawdon.

Seveth-placed Knaresborough Town were reduced to 10 men after 38 minutes when Bradley Everitt saw red and hosts Gomersal & Cleckheaton were able to take full advantage, going on to win comfortably enough, 3-1.

Joel Farrar struck twice for the hosts with Benjamin Smith also on target while Nikos Bottonis pegged one back for Knaresborough to set up a more nervous final few minutes than Gomersal & Cleckheaton were expecting.

In Division 1, champions Silsden showed no let-up with a 5-2 home win over fifth-placed East End Park WMC, while runners-up Shelley overcame third-placed visitors Pool AFC, 2-0. Otley Town, in fourth, saw off lowly hosts Aberford Albion, 5-0, while second-bottom Salts enjoyed a 4-2 win over the team immediately above them in the table, Wetherby Athletic.