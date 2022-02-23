'We don't belong' - Leeds United fans react as Whites trail Liverpool 3-0 at the break

@Finpeps1: Never a pen. And what about foul on James?

@JoshuaHolden93: Why do we keep making mad dashes at opposition players? It's like under 8s mentality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@EastLeedslad: Schoolboys would be ashamed of that defending, Pascal is having a mare lately in terms of recognising runners off his shoulder, happened countless times on Sunday...

@Daf93456126Shon: We don't belong in this league.

@Coastie61: Gonna be a long night.

@Rustyblackheart: Expected, let’s not get upset. Try again on Sat.

Mohammed Salah strikes the penalty to put Liverpool 1-0 ahead. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

@Lufc1048: My kids under 11 team defend better than this!

@123_Leeds: Embarrassing.

@Harryd20200: Hopeless and clueless and to concede 53 goals in only 25 games is shockingly poor.

@YCCC33: Absolutely woeful. Defence is all at sea, in attack we are lobbing it forward hoping the best. We desperately need Bamford back for the defense, and Phillips for attack, weird as it sounds.

Joel Matip celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal with Mo Salah. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

@DirtyLeedz_: Can we practice how to defend, man marking doesn’t work… it’s not 5 aside down your local goals. We’re a joke and look a lot worse than the teams below us right now.

@Ben_Roberts01: Defence is shambolic. Get Cresswell on at half time.

@Dannoxon4: We are actually getting relegated aren’t we.

@Dirkdiglett00: 1st penalty is harsh but you take it on the chin. 2nd goal is unforgivable. 3rd goal is not a penalty. The first 10 minutes actually were pretty good but Liverpool have dominated since then. This is going to be a long night. Triple substitution at half time I think.