Where Leeds United, Aston Villa, and West Ham rank in Mark Lawrenson’s shock alternative Premier League table

The popular pundit believes the Whites should be flying high.

By Jason Jones
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:07 pm

For Leeds United, this season has been something of a test thus far.

A number of key absences and a string of disappointing results have left Marcelo Bielsa’s men just five points clear of the drop zone, teetering on the edge of a relegation battle.

Throughout the current campaign, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson has made his weekly scoreline predictions for BBC Sport, playing against a different celebrity guest each week.

Here’s a look at how Leeds would be faring in the Premier League table, if all of Lawro’s scoreline predictions had come true so far in the 2021/22 season:

1. 20th: Norwich City

Played: 24. W: 2. D: 4. L: 18. Pts: 10. +/-: 0

2. 19th: Watford

Played: 23. W: 2. D: 5. L: 16. Pts: 11. +/-: -1

3. 18th: Burnley

Played: 21. W: 4. D: 4. L: 13. Pts: 16. +/-: +1

4. 17th: Brentford

Played: 25. W: 5. D: 1. L: 19. Pts: 16. +/-: -3

