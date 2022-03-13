WATCH - Rodrigo bags Leeds United's first goal under Jesse Marsch and puts end to the Whites' goalless spell

Leeds United have played more than 400 minutes since Raphinha scored the Whites' last goal against Manchester United in February.

The Whites have lost every game since, including both matches under new manager Jesse Marsch.

On Sunday, the Whites faced a 'must-win' clash against bottom-placed side Norwich City.

Marsch made three changes from the team that struggled badly against Aston Villa, notably bringing in Patrick Bamford for his first start since September.

Fans were surprised to find Rodrigo kept his starting place after the Spaniard, who failed to make an impact in the first half, was brought off at half-time against Villa on Thursday night.

But the 31-year-old silenced his doubters in the fourteenth minute against the Canaries as his shot deflected off Ben Gibson to find Tim Krul's bottom corner.

Leeds United striker Rodrigo opens the scoring for Leeds.

The goal put an end to the Whites' length dry spell in front of goal and gave them a well-needed lead in a big game in their fight for Premier League survival.

