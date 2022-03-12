'£100m precisely' - Andrea Radrizzani defends his Leeds United position in fan exchange

Radrizzani took full control of Leeds in May 2017 and United ended a 16-year exile from the country's top flight when sealing promotion as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2020.

The Whites then stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but Bielsa was sacked last month following a return of one point from the club's last six games, a run which left Leeds hovering above the drop zone.

Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch was then appointed as the club's new head coach less than 48 hours later but an unlucky 1-0 defeat in his opening game at Leicester City was followed by Thursday night's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Elland Road.

DEFENCE: From Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, left, pictured with new head coach Jesse Marsch, second right, before last weekend's clash against Leicester City at the King Power. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

Supporters in the West Stand vented their anger in the direction of the directors’ box but Radrizzani has defended his position and also his investment in the club during an exchange on social media.

In a reply to one fan stating how the Italian had gambled £40m plus of his own money to get the club back to the Premier League, Radrizzani replied: "100 mil precisley, (a) lot of work and time sacrificed to my family.

"I always try and work hard for the best of the club.

"The moment I realise I won't be able to deliver I will let someone else to a better job.

"That moment is still far by the way.

"I believe in the team, the manager and everyone behind the club. MOT."