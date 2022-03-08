WATCH - Tyler Roberts bags his first goal in a Leeds United shirt against Preston North End in 2018

The Welshman's first months at Elland Road were tricky.

Roberts arrived from West Bromwich Albion midway through the 2017/2018 season but was prevented from hitting the ground running by a cracked shinbone.

Having recovered from his set-back, he made his league debut against Millwall at the beginning of the 2018/2019 season.

The striker kept his starting place for the following game at home to Preston North End, and rewarded head coach Marcelo Bielsa's faith in him with a second-half brace.

Whites captain Liam Cooper had given the hosts a lead shortly before the interval.

In the 73rd minute, Roberts ran onto a long ball to attack the visitors' goal.

One on one with Preston 'keeper Declan Rudd, the youngster had the option to square the ball to Gjanni Alioski in the middle but instead confidently lobbed Rudd to put the ball in the back of the net.

Eight minutes later, Mateusz Klich put the ball on a plate for Roberts to head home to round off a fine afternoon's work by the 19-year-old.

Bielsa was delighted with the attacker's progress.

"[Roberts] started the pre-season work later than others," the Argentine said.

Tyler Roberts celebrates with his Leeds United teammates as the Whites claim a 4-0 victory over the striker's former side, West Bromwich Albion, in March 2019. Pic: George Wood.

"He has done many efforts. I asked him to play as a right winger and heard he liked to play as a number nine.

"Circumstances offered him a place in the team in the position where I thought he didn't have to play.

"He's a very young player and I'm very happy for him.

"He deserves it."

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts lobs Declan Rudd during the Whites' 3-0 victory over Preston North End. Pic: George Wood.

