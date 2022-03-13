'Unbelievable' - Leeds United fans react to heart-stopping Premier League victory over Norwich City

@LordBamfordMOT: Gelhardt I wanna kiss you, you beautiful man.

@OD_Neil: Didn't give up. Kept up the fight. Big respect. Up the whites!

@Damien_CMS: A display full of intensity, passion and desire from the whole team exactly when it was needed. A massive three points and a solid defensive display after so many concessions in recent games. A big confidence boost for the team and management and well done Gelhardt. MOT.

@Minehead_rebel: Lots still to play. Who knows if it'll help, but huge result.

@Aar_May: Should have been at least 5-0 at half time but we badly need that win.

@Gloves38: Who was worried? Never in any doubt!!!!!!

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch celebrates Joe Gelhardt's winner with Mateusz Klich and Mark Jackson. Pic: Michael Regan.

@Thebasement67: I need to go and lie down after that one. Congratulations to the management and the team it's been a long time coming, sensational play from Raphinha and Joffy.

@Elton_goh: Massive, massive three points. Could have been a comfy win if chances converted instead we were living dangerously. Very Leeds thing isn't it.

@Nabs110022: We played really well we should have scored more goals let us hope this win will give the lads the push they needed.

@TomMcB49616705: Relief, finally a win and great performance. The spirit was in the game, well done lads.

Jesse Marsch congratulates Rodrigo for his opening goal. Pic: Michael Regan.

@JamesPearson25: I’m a bag of nerves, can’t believe that. Thought we’d blown it. Can’t believe it.

@Josesbusdriver: Unbelievable. We’re still in a battle, but make no mistake - that is absolutely massive!

@Harry_lyon24: Absolutely buzzing. Such a deserved win after all this time, shame we couldn’t get more past them but a well-deserved 3 points.

