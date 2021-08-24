Tyler Roberts celebrates his first Premier League goal against Southampton.

Wales head coach Robert Page has chosen to include the 22-year-old in his 27-strong squad for three games in September.

The Dragons will travel again to face Belarus on September 5 before hosting Estonia in Cardiff on September 8.

