Tyler Roberts set to join up with Wales squad in latest Whites international call-up
Forward Tyler Roberts is the latest Leeds player to be picked to represent his country.
Wales head coach Robert Page has chosen to include the 22-year-old in his 27-strong squad for three games in September.
The Dragons will travel again to face Belarus on September 5 before hosting Estonia in Cardiff on September 8.
