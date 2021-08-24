Baraclough's side face two World Cup qualifiers next month, starting with a clash against Lithuania in Vilnius on Thursday, September 2 (7.45pm).

The Green and Whites also have a home qualifier against Switzerland on the agenda for Wednesday, September 8 (7.45pm).

In between the two Group C qualifiers, Northern Ireland will also take in a friendly against Estonia in Tallinn on Sunday, September 5 (5pm).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

BUSY SEPTEMBER: For Leeds United's Stuart Dallas with Northern Ireland. Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.