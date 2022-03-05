Leicester City 1-0 Leeds United: Harvey Barnes strike spells defeat in Jesse Marsch's first game in charge

Harvey Barnes' 67th-minute strike unlocked the Whites shored-up defence and made the difference in a tightly-contested game.

Finding no reply to Barnes' opener, United were punished for wasting their chances as Marsch watched just four of his side's 19 shots hit the target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat keeps Leeds' points total at 23, leaving the Whites vulnerable to dropping into the relegation zone with Burnley and Everton set to play later this weekend.

Marsch made two changes to the team that faced Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo coming in Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente, as the Whites boss revealed the fitness of the replaced players was in doubt ahead of kick-off.

Leeds put early pressure on the home side, with a strike from Dan James and a header by Luke Ayling both going wide of the goal in the first five minutes.

Jack Harrison claimed Leeds' first big chance of the game. Dan James carried the ball through the Leicester half and knocked it to the winger, whose shot was held by Foxes 'keeper Kaspar Schmeichel.

Goalscorer Harvey Barnes gets the better of Stuart Dallas. Pic: Geoff Caddick.

Rodrigo scuppered a fine attacking position for Leeds in the 22nd minute, overhitting a through ball to Harrison to make his angle to shoot too narrow. The winger returned the ball to Rodrigo, who blasted the ball over the bar from 10 yards out.

The ball lined up for Junior Firpo to put the Whites ahead in the 40th minute as Rodrigo's deflected cross found him by the penalty spot, but Foxes defender Çağlar Söyüncü blocked his shot.

Leicester almost took the lead on the stroke of half time when Illan Meslier spilled the ball from a Leicester corner. The Frenchman looked to have caught Wilfred Ndidi's header but the ball sprang loose. Meslier just beat Söyüncü to it and the teams went in level at the break.

United enjoyed more of the ball in the early stages in the second half. In the 57th minute, Raphinha found Harrison just outside the penalty box but Daniel Amartey was quick to react, blocking the winger's shot.

Kaspar Schmeichel saves Jack Harrison's shot. Pic: Geoff Caddick.

Leeds came close to breaking the deadlock in the 60th minute when Harrison's cross rebounded off James, Raphinha and Schmeichel in the six-yard box but the Foxes keeper's touch was decisive and the ball was cleared.

Marsch made his first substitute in the 63rd minute, with Rodrigo making way for Joe Gelhardt. Gelhardt wasted no time in making an impact and was quickly found with space in the penalty box. The teenager scooped a shot toward Schmeichel's far post but it drifted agonisingly wide.

Against the run of play, Leicester took the lead through Harvey Barnes in the 67th minute. Barnes played a simple one-two with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho in the box and tucked the ball inside the bottom left corner of the United goal.

The home side almost doubled their lead in the dying minutes when Nampalys Mendy charged uncontested into the Whites box, with the ball eventually falling to Barnes whose shot was blocked.

Dan James skips away from Luke Thomas. Pic: Geoff Caddick.

Leeds efforts to find an equaliser were hampered by an injury to substitute Tyler Roberts, who limped through the final ten minutes after Amartey wiped him out in the penalty area.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Barnes, Tielemans, Vardy (61 - Iheanacho), Albrighton, Amartey, Choudhury (61 - Lookman), Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi (76 - Mendy), Thomas.

Unused subs: Ward, Ayoze, Vestergaard, Daka, Soumare, Brunt.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Rodrigo (63 - Gelhardt), James, Struijk, Harrison (76- Harrison), Klich (70 -Forshaw).

Unused subs: Bamford, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton.