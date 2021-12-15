Terry Marflitt Trophy: How Middleton laid down the law to beat Athletico in quarter-finals

James Law scores one of four goals in Middleton's 8-0 Terry Marfitt Trophy quarter-final win over Athletico. Picture: Steve Riding.

James Law scored four goals in the 8-0 cup-tie triumph with William Law adding a brace of his own. Other scorers for Middleton, who had built up a 6-0 lead by half-time, were Richard Collier and Kieran Telford. Wortley, meanwhile, scored three goals in their quarter-final tie at home to Leeds University but it was ‘the students’ who were celebrating a 4-3 victory at the end thanks to goals from Joshua Bowers (2), Louis Campbell Patterson and Archie Lowery.

Benjamin Fox, Joseph Hudson and James Kemp were on target for the gallant hosts.

Farsley Celtic Juniors edged out visiting Ealandians, 1-0, in their but the remaining quarter-final between Gildersome Spurs OB and Route One Rovers was postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalscorer William Law crosses during Middleton's 8-0 Terry Marfitt Trophy quarter-final win over Athletico. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Hancock Cup, Ryburn United romped to a 5-0 win at Alwoodley Reserves, Gomersal & Cleckheaton added a second-half strike to their 2-1 advantage to book their place in the next round at the expense of visitors Morley Town Reserves, and Middleton Park saw off Trinity & All Saints Old Boys, 4-1, after turning around 2-1 to the good.

In the Hodgson Cup, two of the eight scheduled fixtures had to be decided by penalty shootout.

Ryburn United triumphed 4-1 after drawing five apiece with hosts Gomersal & Cleckheaton Reserves, and Dewsbury Rangers booked passage with a 4-2 success after being deadlocked 3-3 with Old Centralians at the end of reguation time.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Woodkirk Valley Rangers, Mount St Margarets Reserves and Ealandians III.