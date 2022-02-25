Tottenham Hotspur dealt fresh injury blow as Antonio Conte misses three players for Leeds United clash

The Uruguayan was subbed off at half time of Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Bentacur has become a regular starter under Conte since arriving at the North London club from Juventus on deadline day.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Conte confirmed that the injury suffered in Lancashire would cause Bentacur to miss the Elland Road visit.

"Unfortunately he's not available for tomorrow's game," Conte said.

"He had a problem in his ankle - I don't think this is a serious problem. I hope to see him in the team very soon but for sure he's not available tomorrow."

The Leeds game will come too soon for injured pair Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

Tangana has missed the last four games to a knee injury while Skipp is recovering from a groin strain.

Conte added: "I hope the medical department help me.

"Skipp is now one month missing, same with Tanganga.

"I don't want to put pressure on the medical department but for sure I need help with the situation."

Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Pic: Stu Forster.