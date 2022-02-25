Leeds United's predicted line up vs Tottenham with two changes amid double injury boost

The Whites suffered their third successive Premier League defeat at Anfield on Wednesday as a rampant Liverpool side put six goals into the back of Illan Meslier's net.

With their goals against tally now at 56, Leeds have the worst defensive record in the Premier League and, with relegation rivals getting the kinds of results Marcelo Bielsa craves over the course of the last week, the Whites' cushion to the drop zone now stands at just three points.

On Saturday at Elland Road, Leeds will look to address both of these issues against a Tottenham Hotspur side who, with four losses in their last five league outings, are not at their best at the moment either.

Bielsa revealed on Friday that Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are both back in contention after the pair missed out on the Whites' midweek trip to Merseyside.

Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Liam Cooper all have some way yet to go.

Taking all of that into account, we’ve had a closer look at how United could line up against Spurs.

Check out our starting XI below...

CB - Pascal Struijk With Bielsa's defence set for another change in personnel following the return of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, Struijk remains a solid constant.

CB - Diego Llorente Llorente recovers from the hamstring issue which forced him off during the Manchester United defeat in time for the Spurs clash.

RB - Luke Ayling Bielsa claimed that Ayling, forced by absences to play out of position in the centre-back role, was one of the two best performers against Liverpool on Wednesday. Ayling will wear the armband again as Liam Cooper's recovery goes on.

CDM - Robin Koch Bielsa's second-choice defensive midfielder will step in as Kalvin Phillips' recovery continues. The German has been cleared to return to play after Sunday's concussion by club doctor Rishi Dhand.