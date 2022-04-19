From nail-biting Leeds games to the heat of the Commonwealth tournaments, these bars in Leeds have a sport for everyone.

We have compiled seven of the best rated bars in the city with plenty of screens for sport, and even a few pool tables.

England fans watch the England v Croatia match in the Aire Bar, Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes

54 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

The Brotherhood is a central sports bar serving cocktails, craft beer and pub fare with the addition of pool tables and televisions for matches.

Visitors said: "Come here to watch the 6 nations and glad I come to watch. Obviously the bar was packed, somehow managed to find a small table area." (Five stars).

Box Leeds

15 Infirmary St, Leeds LS1 2JS

This sports bar in the centre of town has multiple screens all showing football, rugby, the Olympics and other major sporting events.

Visitors said: "Fab bar with lots of seating and space and screens showing sports silently and a great background music playlist!" (Five stars).

Toast Bar

Unit C, West Point, Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY

Toast Bar serves stone-baked pizzas, burgers and pub grub in a smart spot with outdoor seating and screens to watch sports.

Visitors said:"Great place to watch sport and good atmosphere on Leeds match days. Decent food too and friendly staff." (Five stars).

O'Neill's Leeds

40 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 5DA

This relaxed chain pub with big-screen sport also has live music and Irish-influenced food and drink menus.

Visitors said: "I really like this place. Good selection of beers plus food if you wish. Not forgetting the sport to watch whilst waiting for your crew to turn up." (Five stars).

Aire Bar

32 The Calls, Leeds LS2 7EW

Aire Bar is a warehouse basement pub with a south-facing waterside terrace, casual lounge and dining area plus plenty of screens for sports.

Visitors said: "Make this a stop-off especially if you want to catch some TV sport on route, or if the sun is shining, have a beer on the veranda at the side of the river." (Five stars).

Bower's Tap

157-158 Lower Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LY

Bower's Tap is a casual restaurant and sports bar offering a standard range of pub grub and drinks, plus DJs Friday and Saturday.

Visitors said: Came here for a few drinks at lunch and the cocktails were lovely! Right nearby other bars and clubs for later on in the evening as well. Service was good and they also had the rugby on TV!" (Five stars).

Sid's Bar

24-32 Bridge End, Leeds LS1 4DJ

Sid's Bar is an intimate sports bar and restaurant with outdoor seating, pool tables and a big screen for matches.