Looking for somewhere to kick back under the summer sun this weekend?

These rooftop bars and restaurants in Leeds are ideal for soaking up the rays over a cocktail or two, with several of the venues soundtracking your weekend with some of Leeds' best selectors and DJs.

Leeds pop up, Multistories, proved to be an incredible addition to the city’s skyline last year. Photo: Multistories

From grand openings to the return of old favourites, here are seven rooftop bars you need to visit this summer.

Green Room

36 Wellington St, Leeds LS1 6DE

After two years of planning and preparation, the highly anticipated Innovative social space, eatery and rooftop bar, Green Room, is set to open this spring.

Located in the historic building next to the newly renovated Majestic Building and the new Channel 4 HQ, Green Room has collaborated with the very best local independent food and drink brands.

Arriving just in time for summer, the vegan-friendly, multifunctional £3 million venue will function as a coffee bar and eatery by day, and a bar by night.

Located in the historic building next to the newly renovated Majestic Building and the new Channel 4 HQ, Green Room has collaborated with the very best local independent food and drink brands, creating an unrivalled collection of vegan-friendly dishes and drink menus.

Headrow House

19a The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU

Headrow House's rooftop bar is a Leeds city centre staple for those who love a cocktail underneath the summer sun.

With a beer hall, restaurant and music venue downstairs, and regular DJs on the rooftop each weekend, there is plenty to enjoy at Headrow House.

The rooftop bar opens once again this spring.

East 59th

Victoria Gate, 3rd Floor Rooftop, George St, Leeds LS2 7AU

This airy, vibrant eatery offers contemporary American dishes alongside a rooftop bar with craft cocktails.

East 59th also hosts regular bottomless brunches that can be booked on their website.

Multistories

Level 8, CitiPark, Merrion Centre, Leeds. LS2 8BT

This rooftop experience became a hit last summer when it wowed Leeds folk with its brunches, cocktails and DJs all above the Merrion Centre.

The grand opening for 2022 is yet to be announced, but we can predict that this sky-high bar will return soon.

Angelica

Level 6, Trinity, 70 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 6HW

Enjoy a brasserie dining experience with cocktails in a stylish, modern, sixth-floor restaurant and terrace.

Angelica is open from noon each day with bookings now open.

The Rooftop at East Parade

10-12 Park Cross St, E Parade, Leeds LS1 2BH

Back open in May, the rooftop bar at East Parade combines classy cocktails with much-loved DJs and a dog-friendly policy.

Keep an eye out for announcements about when this rooftop bar will open its doors on their website.

Issho Rooftop Bar

Victoria Gate 3rd Floor Rooftop, George St, Leeds LS2 7AU

This contemporary rooftop bar and restaurant is ideal for lovers of Japanese izakaya dishes, with plenty of cocktails, sake and snacks available on an exposed terrace.