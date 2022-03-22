Referee gives verdict on Raúl Jiménez dismissal, Leeds United reportedly plot raid for international goalkeeper

Referee gives verdict on Raúl Jiménez dismissal

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said that Raúl Jiménez was unlucky to be sent off during Leeds United's 3-2 win over Wolves.

The striker already on a yellow, thanks to a foul on Robin Koch, when he raced Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier to the ball in the second half.

The Frenchman beat Jiménez to the ball and the pair collided with some force, causing the goalkeeper to be substituted off with injury.

Referee Kevin Friend showed Jiménez a second yellow, leaving Wolves to play the rest of the game with ten men.

But it wasn't a fair dismissal, according to Gallagher.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier collides with Raul Jimenez. Pic: Geoff Caddick.

"I think it's a collision, two players going for the ball, the goalkeeper's got to go for the ball that's his job, the forward has to go for the ball he's trying to score a goal," Gallagher said.

"I think the two players have collided, it's inevitable, these things happen on football fields.

"Looking at the pictures now he's really unlucky for a number of reasons."

A Newcastle United fan shows his support for the Magpies during their 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Pic: Stu Forster.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust praise Leeds United

Newcastle United Supporters Trust have praised the response of Leeds United following issues at Elland Road on the day of the Whites' 1-0 defeat to the Magpies in January.

Problems scanning tickets led to significant queues and crowding as fans attempted to gain entry to the stadium.

NUST and Leeds United met with West Yorkshire Police and the Football Supporters' Association in order to resolve the issues.

Trazbonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. Pic: Valentyn Ogirenko.

In a statement released yesterday, the Trust claimed they were satisfied with the club's response to the incident.

“Those in attendance were amongst our most hardcore away followers, with a lot of experience following Newcastle United away from home, both domestically and abroad. The feeling that this was one of the worst experiences to have come across was a common theme across many of the reports sent in," the statement read.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Leeds United for treating Newcastle United fans with the respect they deserve following this incident and appreciate the seriousness in which they handled gathering evidence to create this report for your consumption."

Leeds United reportedly plot raid for international goalkeeper

Leeds United have expressed an interest in Trazbonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to Fanatik.

The 25-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets across 28 Süper Lig appearances so far this season.

Cakir has been involved with the Turkish national team since 2019 and has worn the side's number 1 shirt throughout Turkey's qualifiers for World Cup 2022.