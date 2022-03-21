Leeds United’s perilous Premier League run-in compared to Everton and Burnley

The Whites face a tricky run-in in their battle for survival.

New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch will no doubt be delighted with his side’s performances in recent weeks.

Back-to-back wins have lifted the Whites seven points clear of the relegation zone, with just eight games remaining.

But while the table makes for pleasant reading at the present moment, the American will know that he and his team still have plenty of work to do before they can consider themselves safe.

With a number of clubs still fighting to secure their Premier League status this term, we’ve taken a look at each of the bottom eight’s final five matches, as well as checking FiveThirtyEight’s predicted outcomes for each clash, and totting up their respective points tallies.

We’ve ranked each side’s predicted total from best to worst for those final five fixtures only to determine who is facing the trickiest run-in as the season enters the home straight.

Check out the findings below...

1. Brighton Current league standing: 13th Current points tally: 33 Final five matches: Southampton, Wolves, Man United, Leeds, West Ham Predicted points tally: 9

2. Brentford Current league standing: 15th Current points tally: 30 Final five matches: Tottenham, Man United, Southampton, Everton, Leeds Predicted points tally: 6

3. Newcastle United Current league standing: 14th Current points tally: 31 Final five matches: Norwich City, Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Burnley Predicted points tally: 3

4. Everton Current league standing: 17th Current points tally: 25 Final five matches: Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City, Brentford, Arsenal Predicted points tally: 3