Referee who has never sent off a Leeds United player takes charge against Liverpool at Anfield

Oliver first took charge of a Leeds fixture in November 2008, when the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by Northampton in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Northumberland referee has since been the man in the middle for a further 11 United games, including five Premier League fixtures.

His most recent encounter with Marcelo Bielsa's side came at Turf Moor at the start of this season, when Leeds took a point from Burnley after Patrick Bamford's late goal cancelled Chris Wood's opener.

Oliver dished out seven yellow cards that afternoon, with Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk all going into the book while the hosts were handed four cautions.

Throughout his career, Oliver has pulled out a red card on 49 occasions, but never shown one to a Leeds player.

This season, Oliver - who is a Newcastle fan - has officiated in the Champions League, FA Cup, and the League Cup alongside 17 appearances in the Premier League.

Premier League referee Michael Oliver. Pic: Naomi Baker.

On Wednesday at Anfield, Oliver will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett, with Tony Harrington acting as fourth official. Lee Mason will take charge of VAR, with Darren Cann assisting.

