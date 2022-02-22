Luke Ayling issues rallying cry to Leeds United teammates amid tough run of Premier League fixtures

The Whites will take on an in-form Liverpool team, who have won all five of their last Premier League games, at Anfield on Wednesday before hosting Tottenham Hotspur, who claimed a convincing away win away against league leaders Manchester City last weekend, at Elland Road on Saturday.

The fixtures, just three days apart, pose a significant challenge to Marcelo Bielsa's side as the pressure is mounting in the fight for survival at the bottom of the table.

Wins by Watford and Burnley on Sunday have significantly changed the picture in the basement, with the Whites' cushion to the drop zone now just five points.

Ayling, who is wearing the armband for United while Liam Cooper is sidelined with a hamstring injury, wants his teammates to keep their heads up.

"We've got to stay positive," Ayling said.

"We know where we are in the league and we've got to stay positive, we can't start looking for excuses, we can't start blaming things. We need to stay positive.

Acting Leeds United captain Luke Ayling. Pic: Craig Mercer.

"It's been tricky most of this season - we've had a lot of injuries, but we've got players coming back hopefully soon that can fill those spaces.

"We've got a big week, a hard week coming up, but we need to stay positive and try and get some results."

On Sunday at Elland Road, the Whites came from 2-0 behind to draw level against Manchester United before the visitors hit two more goals to take all three points home to Lancashire.

The Reds' four goals takes Leeds' goals against tally up to 50 for the Premier League season so far, the second worst record behind bottom side Norwich City.

Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich look dejected following Leeds United's 4-2 defeat to Manchester United. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"We're going to have to try and keep some clean sheets," Ayling told Sky Sports.

"I think we're letting in way too many goals - that's there to be seen.

"We've got to try and tighten things up and take our big chances when they come along."

