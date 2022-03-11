Leeds United player ratings from Aston Villa defeat, Jesse Marsch and Steven Gerrard reaction - key headlines

Player ratings for Villa defeat

Leeds United fell to a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Elland Road on Thursday night - but how did we rate the performances?

United went behind in the 22nd minute when Philippe Coutinho, with the ball and space in the area, hit an effort which deflected off Pascal Struijk into the back of the net.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch brought on attackers Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford in search of an equaliser but, despite a stronger start to the second half, the home side found no joy.

Matty Cash and Calum Chambers both hit goals to put the game beyond Leeds' reach before an injury to Junior Firpo forced the hosts to finish the game a man down.

Marsch blames man-marking hangover for defensive frailty

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch claimed that the change of regime has proved hard for his players to adjust to after the Whites' 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Thursday night.

O n his arrival at Elland Road two weeks ago, the American was keen to stress that he would be moving away from the man-marking system favoured by Marcelo Bielsa.

In the second half of Leeds loss to Villa, United's defence was easily taken apart by the visitors and Marsch identified the reason after the final whistle.

"[The press] was the start of our problem," he said.

"We lacked aggression in duel situations.

"It’s all about the group attacking the ball together, too many times the guys who were five or two yards from the ball were allowing the player closest to do it rather than joining in.

"It’s the product of playing man v man for four years."

Gerrard feared Bamford

Steven Gerrard was wary of the effect that Patrick Bamford could have on the game as his side looked to close out a win over Leeds United.

Villa had a one-goal lead when the Whites striker, returning from a lengthy injury lay-off, was introduced around the hour mark at Elland Road.

Gerrard was relieved when Calum Chambers hit Villa's third goal with fifteen minutes left to play as it reduced the chance that the Whites' 17-goal-a-season striker could impact the result.

"I think that was the knockout blow," Gerrard said.

"From that moment it was just about us respecting our goalkeeper and defensive players, they wanted a clean sheet.

"It took a lot of air out of Leeds.

"You know with Bamford on the pitch if they score it could be a sticky end."