Philippe Coutinho's deflected strike gave the visitors a half-time lead before second-half goals from Matty Cash and Calum Chambers put the game beyond Leeds' reach.

Fans started leaving their seats well ahead of the final whistle as the result looked sewn up long before the 90 minutes was up.

There was further cause for concern in the game's dying minutes as Junior Firpo was stretchered off the pitch by the Leeds' medical team, forcing United to finish the game with ten men.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from a terrible evening at Elland Road.

1. Illan Meslier 7 - Had it not been for the keeper things would have been much worse.

2. Stuart Dallas 3 - Given a torrid time defending, struggled on the ball too. Villa targeted him from early on.

3. Luke Ayling 4 - Battled, took charge in some shaky defensive situations and showed a cool head. Couldn't stem the tide with Leeds' heads gone.

4. Pascal Struijk 4 - Not at the level he can play at, not as good on the ball as he can be.