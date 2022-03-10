Philippe Coutinho's deflected strike gave the visitors a half-time lead before second-half goals from Matty Cash and Calum Chambers put the game beyond Leeds' reach.
Fans started leaving their seats well ahead of the final whistle as the result looked sewn up long before the 90 minutes was up.
There was further cause for concern in the game's dying minutes as Junior Firpo was stretchered off the pitch by the Leeds' medical team, forcing United to finish the game with ten men.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from a terrible evening at Elland Road.