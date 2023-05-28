There was an intensely sombre atmosphere around Elland Road after Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League.

The Whites’ fate was sealed after they were beaten 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with fans voicing their frustrations to the players and owners of the club following the full-time whistle.

The dour feeling continued as fans made their way home from the ground, knowing that when they are back they will be watching their team play in the Championship.

Below are a set of photos our reporter captured from outside of the ground.

1 . 'Shambles' Our chief sport reporter Graham Smyth described the performance as a 'shambles'

2 . Relegation Leeds United fans leaving Elland Road after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed

3 . Loss The club had their fate sealed after a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

4 . Dejection Even a win wouldn't have kept the team up after Everton won against Bournemouth