Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Pictures of dejected and angry Leeds United fans leaving Elland Road after relegation from the Premier League

There was an intensely sombre atmosphere around Elland Road after Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th May 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 20:07 BST

The Whites’ fate was sealed after they were beaten 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with fans voicing their frustrations to the players and owners of the club following the full-time whistle.

The dour feeling continued as fans made their way home from the ground, knowing that when they are back they will be watching their team play in the Championship.

Below are a set of photos our reporter captured from outside of the ground.

Our chief sport reporter Graham Smyth described the performance as a 'shambles'

1. 'Shambles'

Our chief sport reporter Graham Smyth described the performance as a 'shambles' Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Leeds United fans leaving Elland Road after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed

2. Relegation

Leeds United fans leaving Elland Road after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The club had their fate sealed after a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

3. Loss

The club had their fate sealed after a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Even a win wouldn't have kept the team up after Everton won against Bournemouth

4. Dejection

Even a win wouldn't have kept the team up after Everton won against Bournemouth Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Elland RoadPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur