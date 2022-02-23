An official attendance of 830 was recorded at the Gateshead International Stadium on Tuesday night - which can hold a whopping 11,800 people.

However, determined Farsley Celtic fan Tom Barrett, 37, was one of just four supporters in the away end, thought to be one of the smallest away crowds in recent history.

Tom - originally from Horsforth - told the YEP he was on a three night stay in the North East.

He turned up at the Tuesday night match to realise he was the only away supporter in the ground at the time - with his pick of the bar without any queues.

In total, just three more supporters turned up - watched over by two stewards.

Unfortunately, Farsley Celtic lost the fixture 3-1 - stretching their row of games without a victory since November.

Tom wasn't going to let the result get him down.

He told the YEP: "The away section had its own bar and everything, so no queues at least!

"I know the ground holds about 11,000 but they only open one stand.

"I found it really funny and awkward when I got there and the bar staff and stewards were saying one of you is here.

"I also met some Gateshead fans on the metro afterwards who were impressed with my effort!"

The praise continued onto social media, with many comments praising the support of the four determined fans.

Dan Bell said: "Fair play to the @FarsleyCelticFC fans at the International Stadium last night.

"Some may laugh at low numbers, I say commend those that made a 4 hour round trip on a Tuesday night to watch a team that haven’t won since November!"